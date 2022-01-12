Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANF. B. Riley raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.58.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.70. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average is $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at $50,841,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,710.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 459,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after acquiring an additional 454,753 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at $14,247,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at $16,584,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 942,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,758,000 after acquiring an additional 335,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

