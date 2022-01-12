CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COP. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($98.86) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($80.68) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.50 ($80.11) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €80.79 ($91.80).

ETR COP opened at €62.80 ($71.36) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €69.69 and its 200-day moving average price is €71.75. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €59.40 ($67.50) and a 52-week high of €85.35 ($96.99). The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 52.60.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

