SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €144.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €144.00 ($163.64) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on SAP in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €142.00 ($161.36) price target on SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($163.64) price target on SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($167.05) price target on SAP in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €138.79 ($157.71).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €121.70 ($138.30) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €123.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €122.68. The company has a market cap of $143.55 billion and a PE ratio of 24.99. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a fifty-two week high of €129.74 ($147.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

