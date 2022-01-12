Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €4.30 by Barclays

Barclays set a €4.30 ($4.89) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.09) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($4.94) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €3.70 ($4.20) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a €3.40 ($3.86) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.43) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €3.78 ($4.29).

Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of €5.27 ($5.99) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($7.10).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

