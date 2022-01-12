Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Given a C$12.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.00 to C$12.75 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a C$18.25 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.03.

Get Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) alerts:

CTS stock opened at C$6.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$6.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.