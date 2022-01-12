Short Interest in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Decreases By 17.6%

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,800 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 569,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Landec alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Landec by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Landec by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Landec in the third quarter worth $70,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landec by 35.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 26,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Landec by 5.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNDC opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $301.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37. Landec has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

About Landec

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.