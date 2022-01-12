Short Interest in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Decreases By 17.6%

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,800 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 569,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Landec by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Landec by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Landec in the third quarter worth $70,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landec by 35.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 26,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Landec by 5.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.
About Landec
Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.
