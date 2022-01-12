N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Short Interest Down 17.1% in December

N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 4,100,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 563,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Get N-able alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NABL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in N-able during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in N-able during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in N-able during the third quarter worth about $72,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in N-able during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NABL opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. N-able has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that N-able will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About N-able

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.