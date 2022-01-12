Short Interest in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Drops By 17.1%

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 987,100 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 342,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $93.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 65.27 and a beta of 1.55. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DY shares. TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

