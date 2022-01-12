AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.14

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and traded as low as $4.05. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 78,036 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on AACAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered AAC Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $656.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.75 million. AAC Technologies had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

AAC Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

