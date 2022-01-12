Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $117.35

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 117.35 ($1.59) and traded as low as GBX 115.20 ($1.56). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 115.80 ($1.57), with a volume of 657,205 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Target Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Target Healthcare REIT alerts:

The company has a market cap of £719.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. This is a boost from Target Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.68. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

About Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL)

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Target Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.