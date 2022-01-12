Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HWD) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.78

Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HWD)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.78 and traded as high as C$19.94. Hardwoods Distribution shares last traded at C$19.78, with a volume of 4,022 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.78.

In other Hardwoods Distribution news, Senior Officer John Patrick Griffin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.46, for a total transaction of C$65,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,253,951.38.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the wholesale distribution of hardwood lumber and related sheet good and specialty products. The Company operates through its Canada and United States segments. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in operating a network of over 30 distribution centers in Canada and the United States.

