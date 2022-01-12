Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $167.31

Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 167.31 ($2.27) and traded as high as GBX 187.50 ($2.55). Helios Underwriting shares last traded at GBX 180.50 ($2.45), with a volume of 5,927 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 167.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.60.

In other news, insider Tom Libassi acquired 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £280,000 ($380,073.30). Insiders have purchased 367,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,525,000 in the last ninety days.

About Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW)

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

