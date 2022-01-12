ULS Technology (LON:ULS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $74.72

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.72 ($1.01) and traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.15). ULS Technology shares last traded at GBX 83.31 ($1.13), with a volume of 37,943 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £53.84 million and a PE ratio of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 76.70.

In other ULS Technology news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 13,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £10,530.81 ($14,294.57). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 86,288 shares of company stock valued at $6,405,458.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

