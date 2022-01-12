Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Decibel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance. Decibel Therapeutics is based in BOSTON. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Decibel Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading started coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Decibel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $24.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). Analysts anticipate that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anna Trask sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $33,703.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,033 shares of company stock valued at $77,354.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Decibel Therapeutics by 130.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Decibel Therapeutics by 918.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 67,984 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $619,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,183,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

