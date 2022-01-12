Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CVET. TheStreet cut shares of Covetrus from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.17.

Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Covetrus has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 2.11.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Research analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Covetrus by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Covetrus by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Covetrus by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Covetrus by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 30,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Covetrus by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

