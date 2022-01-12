CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product Defencath (TM), a novel, antibacterial and antifungal solution designed to prevent costly and life-threatening bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. Defencath has been designated by FDA as Fast Track and as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provides an additional five years of marketing exclusivity, which will be added to the five years granted to a New Chemical Entity upon approval of the NDA. CorMedix also intends to develop Defencath as a catheter lock solution for use in oncology and total parenteral nutrition patients. It is leveraging its taurolidine technology to develop a pipeline of antimicrobial medical devices, with programs in surgical sutures and meshes, and topical hydrog “

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

CorMedix stock opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $185.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.43. CorMedix has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 13,952.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CorMedix will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Myron Kaplan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $51,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $60,970. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 26,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. 29.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

