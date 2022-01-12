Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chemomab Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotech company. It focuses on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need. The company’s product pipeline includes CM-101. Chemomab Ltd., formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., is based in TEL-AVIV, Israel. “

Separately, Aegis began coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

CMMB stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.96. The company has a market cap of $79.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.81. Chemomab Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $168.80.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Analysts predict that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMMB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,208,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 32,353 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,526,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $837,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.09% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

