$163.24 Million in Sales Expected for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to post sales of $163.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160.00 million. Leslie’s posted sales of $145.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LESL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 7.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Leslie’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Leslie’s by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Leslie’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Leslie's Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

