Westhaven Gold (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Price Target Cut to C$1.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Westhaven Gold (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
WTHVF opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Westhaven Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.
About Westhaven Gold
