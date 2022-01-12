Westhaven Gold (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Price Target Cut to C$1.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Westhaven Gold (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

WTHVF opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Westhaven Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp. is a gold-focused exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. The firm’s projects include Prospect Valley Gold, Shovelnose Gold, Skoonka North and Skoonka Creek Gold. The company was founded by Gareth Oswald Thomas on April 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

