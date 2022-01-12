ORIX (NYSE:IX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

NYSE:IX opened at $108.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.87. ORIX has a one year low of $79.51 and a one year high of $108.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.92.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ORIX will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IX. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in ORIX in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

