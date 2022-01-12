INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INmune Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing therapies targeting the innate immune system in cancer. The company’s product platform consists of INKmune and INB03. INKmune is a natural killer cell therapeutic which primes the patient’s NK cells to attack developing disease. INB03 inhibits myeloid derived suppressor cells which often cause resistance to immunotherapy, such as anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors. INmune Bio Inc. is based in La Jolla, United States. “

INMB opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.10. INmune Bio has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 18.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $164.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.65.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that INmune Bio will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 6,517 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $130,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark William Lowdell sold 2,357 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $47,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,476 shares of company stock worth $829,520. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in INmune Bio by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 65,948 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in INmune Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,341,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in INmune Bio by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in INmune Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

