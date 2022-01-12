II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IIVI. Barclays lowered shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $72.68 on Wednesday. II-VI has a twelve month low of $54.35 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.75.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that II-VI will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $558,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,370 shares of company stock worth $1,310,096 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in II-VI by 3,861.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 167,898 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in II-VI by 11.7% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the third quarter valued at about $4,576,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in II-VI in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in II-VI in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

