Critical Survey: AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) vs. QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AU Optronics and QuickLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics N/A N/A N/A QuickLogic -69.47% -75.18% -25.73%

0.3% of AU Optronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of QuickLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of QuickLogic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

AU Optronics has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuickLogic has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AU Optronics and QuickLogic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.88 -$608.06 million N/A N/A QuickLogic $8.63 million 6.75 -$11.15 million ($0.71) -6.96

QuickLogic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AU Optronics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AU Optronics and QuickLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics 0 1 0 0 2.00 QuickLogic 0 0 1 0 3.00

QuickLogic has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 142.91%. Given QuickLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QuickLogic is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Summary

QuickLogic beats AU Optronics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions. It provides solar module and solar power plant construction service. The company was founded by Kuen Yao Lee on August 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products. The company was founded by John M. Birkner, Andrew K. Chan, and Hua-Thye Chua in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

