Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $439.00 at Raymond James

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $436.00 to $439.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.64.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $367.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $261.38 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.70. The firm has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Moody’s by 421.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 86.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

