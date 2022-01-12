Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Short Interest Update

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,700 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 471,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $374,209.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 62,390 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 29,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 28,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 512.1% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 145,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 121,987 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLOW stock opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $51.44. The stock has a market cap of $895.80 million, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.51.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $127.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Douglas Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

