Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AHEXY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Adecco Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Adecco Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Adecco Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. Adecco Group has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.89 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

