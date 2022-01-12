Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) to Sell

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $79.13 on Tuesday. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $61.51 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.41.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.