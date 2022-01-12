Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EVVTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Evolution AB (publ) stock opened at $132.98 on Tuesday. Evolution AB has a 12-month low of $96.42 and a 12-month high of $201.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.94.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

