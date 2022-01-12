EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the November 30th total of 5,720,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Truist increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.43.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in EOG Resources by 8.2% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $102.20 on Wednesday. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $102.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.07.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.