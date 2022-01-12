Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IVAN)

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 7,556 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 979% compared to the typical volume of 700 put options.

Shares of IVAN stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,034,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 65,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,111,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. 60.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

