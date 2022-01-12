Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.32

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.34. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 27,109 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.70 to C$0.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35.

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

