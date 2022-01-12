Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.87

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and traded as high as $13.66. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 7,898 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.2242 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Altius Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

