Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,057.22

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,057.22 ($14.35) and traded as low as GBX 845 ($11.47). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 855 ($11.61), with a volume of 398,339 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($21.18) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,041.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,057.22. The company has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -135.71. The company has a quick ratio of 23.28, a current ratio of 23.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

