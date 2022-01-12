TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at CIBC

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.80.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at C$12.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.06. The company has a market cap of C$3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.26. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$10.10 and a 12-month high of C$14.75.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$850.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

