Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Lowered to C$43.00 at CIBC

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.90.

NPI opened at C$35.48 on Tuesday. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$35.21 and a 1-year high of C$51.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$432.08 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.5399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 313.32%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

