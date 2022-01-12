BMO Capital Markets Increases CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$83.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCL.B. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$80.50.

CCL Industries stock opened at C$66.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.02 billion and a PE ratio of 20.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$68.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of C$57.74 and a twelve month high of C$75.19.

In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.63, for a total transaction of C$135,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$293,108.42. Also, Senior Officer Monika Vodermaier sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.72, for a total transaction of C$433,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,338,802.88.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

