CIBC Increases Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$35.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on H. CSFB set a C$33.00 price objective on Hydro One and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$32.41.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$31.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77. The firm has a market cap of C$18.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.72. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$26.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.99.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.91 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.58%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.