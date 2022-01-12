Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELOX opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $55.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.63. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $4.98.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Geffken acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

