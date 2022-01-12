Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift4 Payments Inc. is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. Shift4 Payments Inc. is based in Allentown, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on FOUR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.88.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $56.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day moving average of $75.76. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.28 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.25. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $48.58 and a one year high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 747.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

