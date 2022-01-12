Analysts Offer Predictions for Liquidia Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Liquidia in a report released on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 71.68% and a negative net margin of 376.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 million.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $343.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 179.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 36,865 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liquidia by 17.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Liquidia by 30.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,563 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 205.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 85.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 119,600 shares during the period. 20.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arthur S. Kirsch bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $127,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler bought 117,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $496,392.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

