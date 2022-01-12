Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $83.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $189.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.33.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $227.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.00 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 67.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $48,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,736 shares of company stock worth $350,066 in the last 90 days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

