Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 9th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $20.48 for the year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.67.

Shares of MDGL opened at $83.87 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $142.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 462.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,346,000 after buying an additional 163,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

