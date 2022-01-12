Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is a drug development company engaged in the development new therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company uses its carbohydrate technology that targets galectin proteins, the key mediators of biologic and pathologic function. Galectin Therapeutics uses naturally occurring carbohydrate polymers with galactose residues to create complex carbohydrates with specific molecular weights. Galectin Therapeutics, formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $126.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,530 and have sold 30,000 shares valued at $89,300. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 32.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 131,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $388,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

