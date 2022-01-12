FY2023 EPS Estimates for First Solar, Inc. Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Solar in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings per share of $4.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.31. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $84.45 on Monday. First Solar has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $133,404.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,523 shares of company stock valued at $376,014. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of First Solar by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,422 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of First Solar by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

