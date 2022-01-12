Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $192.19

Shares of Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 192.19 ($2.61) and traded as high as GBX 203.50 ($2.76). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 200 ($2.71), with a volume of 559,517 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HTG. lowered their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.34) to GBX 200 ($2.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.34) to GBX 200 ($2.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 270 ($3.66) to GBX 280 ($3.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.07) price target on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hunting has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 251 ($3.41).

The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 161.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 192.19. The stock has a market cap of £329.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

