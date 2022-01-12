FY2022 EPS Estimates for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.09.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 260.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.