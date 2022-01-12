Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Short Interest Update

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the November 30th total of 2,990,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $156.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,465 shares of company stock worth $12,538,523 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,718,000. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.85.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

