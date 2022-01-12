Investors Buy High Volume of Royalty Pharma Call Options (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,225 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 843% compared to the average daily volume of 342 call options.

RPRX opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.98. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.02.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPRX. Citigroup raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 12,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $527,855.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,400,904.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,865 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,226 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter worth $1,211,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 35.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 33,142 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 37.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 24.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

