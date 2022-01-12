Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Short Interest Down 16.2% in December

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,170,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 10,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

METX stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $4.27.

Get Meten EdtechX Education Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in METX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,231 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Meten EdtechX Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meten EdtechX Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.