Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,205 ($16.36). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 1,170 ($15.88), with a volume of 21,916 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.36) target price on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £292.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,176.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a GBX 7.70 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.50. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio is 0.33%.

About Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH)

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics/systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial segments.

